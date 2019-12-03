Home Hero Text

Benchmark Data Labs

Our Services

Benchmark Data Labs is a non-profit consulting company that helps all decision makers use data to turn insights into action. We specialize in economic analysis, program evaluation, and data visualization. Our revenues support nonprofit outreach to improve data accessibility for decision makers in our region.

Economic
Analysis Identify opportunities, understand trends, and quantify economic impacts.

Monitoring and
EvaluationUnderstand your processes, define success, and measure your impact.

Presentations and
TrainingsBring data insights and knowhow to your organization or stakeholder group.

Nonprofit
Data Outreach Connect to free data and resources with help from our staff.

south dakota

South Dakota
Dashboard

Credible and timely data enables smart decision making and long-term improvements in organizations and communities. Thanks to generous support from the Bush Foundation we provide free, interactive, and downloadable data visualizations to support South Dakota’s non-profits, policy makers, and business leaders.

How We Work

Benchmark Data Labs believes that smart and impactful decision-making is built on a foundation of reliable data and sound methodology. We closely collaborate with our clients to build projects that fit their diverse range of needs. From one-off presentations to multi-year evaluation projects, we support our clients.

Who We Work With


Business


Nonprofit


Government


Education

Our Clients

We work with policy makers, business leaders, and nonprofits to understand and meet their needs. As a transparent and nonpartisan organization, Benchmark Data Labs supports clients across many industries and helps them leverage data analysis in their decision-making processes.

  • John T. Vucurevich Foundation
  • United Way of the Black Hills
  • SD Dept of Education
  • SDSU Extension
  • 211 Helpline Center
  • SD Municipal League
  • Community Health Centers of the Dakotas
  • Monument Health
  • Security First Bank
  • Western Dakota Tech

Research & Insights

At Benchmark Data Labs we help people and organizations understand complex issues and solve problems.  We take what we learn and produce reports and dashboards on special topics to share what we learn.

  • COVID-19 Impact on South Dakota Nonprofits

    South Dakota’s nonprofits faced unique and difficult challenges as they responded to the effects of COVID-19. To measure this impact, Benchmark Data Labs worked with a group of collaborative funders …Learn More

