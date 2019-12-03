Benchmark Data Labs
Our Services
Benchmark Data Labs is a non-profit consulting company that helps all decision makers use data to turn insights into action. We specialize in economic analysis, program evaluation, and data visualization. Our revenues support nonprofit outreach to improve data accessibility for decision makers in our region.
South Dakota
Dashboard
Credible and timely data enables smart decision making and long-term improvements in organizations and communities. Thanks to generous support from the Bush Foundation we provide free, interactive, and downloadable data visualizations to support South Dakota’s non-profits, policy makers, and business leaders.
How We Work
Benchmark Data Labs believes that smart and impactful decision-making is built on a foundation of reliable data and sound methodology. We closely collaborate with our clients to build projects that fit their diverse range of needs. From one-off presentations to multi-year evaluation projects, we support our clients.
Who We Work With
Business
Nonprofit
Government
Education
Our Clients
We work with policy makers, business leaders, and nonprofits to understand and meet their needs. As a transparent and nonpartisan organization, Benchmark Data Labs supports clients across many industries and helps them leverage data analysis in their decision-making processes.